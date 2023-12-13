Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / The Loadstar and Hedging Beta join forces to promote talent in media and tech

IPSWICH, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are delighted to announce that today The Loadstar Media Ltd and Hedging Beta Ltd have merged their operations into a jointly owned holding company, Loadstar Hedge HoldCo Ltd (LHH).

The merger deal allows Loadstar Hedge to act as an open-ended talent platform looking to profitably grow its existing members’ media and tech propositions by adding to its line-up of over 30 staff, evenly split between permanent and freelance Loadstar Hedgers.

At closing, LHH had combined pro-forma revenues of £1.3m. With its current two-tier shareholding structure, the founding shareholders’ debt-free companies have been remarkably profitable and delivered consistent growth since their inception. They are now looking to build Loadstar Hedge into an unparalleled network for editorial and tech talent to blossom.

Alex Lennane, director of The Loadstar and chair of LHH, said: “Today marks a new chapter for us and our innovative partners as we begin to build a network of talent and independent businesses. We are delighted to cement our ties with Hedging Beta and to begin to explore new opportunities together.”

Laura Pasetti, CEO of Hedging Beta and director of LHH, said: “Joining forces with The Loadstar has been the natural outcome of the compelling vision and harmonious synergies built together throughout the years. Precious human qualities and professionalism have now blended into this fascinating new chapter.”

Worth £2m in equity value, the debt-free combination is one of the many milestones reached during the past few years by both The Loadstar and Hedging Beta, respectively, in media and tech, offering a range of services from complex media solutions to sophisticated tech implementation.

Legal advisor: Temple Bright. Advisor for Hedging Beta: Citycas. Advisor for The Loadstar Media: Kemps Chartered Accountants.

The Loadstar is the leading news and analysis portal for the freight and logistics sector.

Hedging Beta is a highly acclaimed digital marketing agency developing bespoke solutions to a portfolio of blue-chip clients.

Contacts

For more information about the deal, please contact Alex Lennane: [email protected]

For more information about whether you could be short-listed to join the holding company, please contact Alessandro Pasetti: [email protected]

