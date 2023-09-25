Reporter Charlotte Goldstone joins The Loadstar team

By LoadstarEditorial 25/09/2023

The Loadstar is delighted to welcome to the team, Charlotte Goldstone, in the role of junior news reporter, in this exciting first stage of her professional journalism career.

Charlotte is from Portsmouth, UK, but joins The Loadstar fresh from her studies at Cardiff University, where she received a first-class honours degree in English Language. During this time, Charlotte also completed an internship as a junior writer for Ibex Publishing, reporting on transport sustainability news and taking part in many impressive projects, including her first print-publish debut in its annual Green Mobility magazine. Charlotte is also no stranger to broadcast journalism, having completed a year-long stint on Cardiff University’s Xpress Radio, where she conceptualised her own show to research and record weekly.

“I have always loved writing and feel particularly passionate about reporting on current events, so getting to do just that for a career is a dream come true for me,” she said.

“Being tasked with reporting on something so pertinent to everyone’s lives, such as the supply chain and logistics industry, I feel will be a particularly interesting and exciting challenge. Having also found a love for audio content creation at university, I am especially looking forward to learning what goes on behind the scenes to create the fabulous Loadstar Podcast, and eventually getting to work with Mike King on that.”

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane added: “It’s wonderful to have Charlotte as a part of our team, and we are very much looking forward to helping her learn about logistics, meet the industry and develop her skills.”

Charlotte can be reached at [email protected]