By Alessandro Pasetti 03/10/2023

While the gathering of 250 DSV-ers in Copenhagen has attracted lots of attention in our marketplace, a quiet Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) from Switzerland keeps doing things to get the interest it cares about.

And its chief executive, Stefan Paul, is making sure that people are all ears when he talks in private circles.

He recently surprised a few, apparently.

Incidentally

This is also the week when a senior vice president, Mattias Praetorius, the new global head of business development for the consumer verticals at ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN