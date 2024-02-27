Sign up for our FREE newsletter
TCM: DSV Solutions Singapore chief Xie Fang on 'the opportunity to drive change locally'...

For DSV Solutions Singapore Managing Director Xie Fang, the opportunity to drive change locally and make decisions that stimulate the company’s continued growth are her biggest motivators.

Executives with deep local market experience and knowledge coupled with a global outlook and skillset often demonstrate effective decision making skills. For DSV, a leading global freight forwarder and supply chain solutions provider, this means allowing local offices to make decisions based on market and customer requirements.

One of DSV’s key strengths is its company culture, which prioritizes local empowerment by giving local offices authority to make decisions, explains Xie Fang, Managing Director at DSV Solutions Singapore.

In fact, one of the strong drivers behind her decision to take on her role with DSV Solutions, the arm of the company that provides contract logistics solutions on a global scale, was the opportunity to drive change locally and be able to make decisions that work for the company’s growth in the market.

“Local empowerment is an essential tenet of DSV, and something I believe differentiates us from other global supply chain companies. We have a relatively flat organization, allowing us to be nimble and efficient, making decisions quickly to address the supply chain needs and challenges faced by our customers,” Fang tells The CEO Magazine…

