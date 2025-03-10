Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
US tariffs of 25% are set to hit Canada and Mexico today, while those on ...
The US government may have suspended tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico after two days, but the trucking industry is already feeling the pain.
Orders for new trucks have slumped amid signals that the sector’s nascent recovery may be stalling.
Last Tuesday, when tariffs kicked in, before their suspension on Thursday, trucker organisations on both sides of the Canada-US border sounded the alarm.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) warned that its members faced “the ...
