'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Industry’s decoupling from China is set to continue to the end of the decade, according ...
US manufacturers are growing increasingly concerned over their supply chains’ exposure to potential tariffs.
Since returning to the White House last month, Donald Trump has not only imposed tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, with the EU and UK facing similar charges, but has also hit steel an aluminium imports with a 25% levy.
While having issued a 30-day stay of execution for Canada and Mexico, the president’s determination to use the mechanism as foreign and ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
GXO Logistics reports 20% boost in revenue and $1bn in new business last year
