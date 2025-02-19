Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely

Tariffs
By

US manufacturers are growing increasingly concerned over their supply chains’ exposure to potential tariffs.

Since returning to the White House last month, Donald Trump has not only imposed tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico, with the EU and UK facing similar charges, but has also hit steel an aluminium imports with a 25% levy.

While having issued a 30-day stay of execution for Canada and Mexico, the president’s determination to use the mechanism as foreign and ...

    Topics

    Pimberly Tariffs Trump 2.0

