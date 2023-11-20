Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Takeover target Wilson Sons, ever more expensive

AWSP
ID 137908605 © Dragan Andrii | Dreamstime.com
By

Friday 17 November was another record day for Brazil’s Wilson Sons, its stock reaching a new record of BRL15.45 ($3.11), for a market cap of about $1.4bn.

While, incidentally, neighbour Argentina is going through an identity crisis, as proven by the results of the presidential elections*,  ’Brazil + shipping’ is very much attractive, for two reasons.

(*In this respect: CH Robinson was fast to leave Argentina, in future exploiting forwarding agents ties in the country; the US-based 3PL and Denmark’s Maersk were both ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    M&A radar Wilson Sons Ceva Logistics CMA CGM Logistics on a steroid comedown Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle

    MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom

    'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders

    Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays

    DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project

    Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?

    Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest

    Putin nationalises box line Fesco and eyes NSR development

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand