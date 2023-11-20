By Alessandro Pasetti 20/11/2023

Friday 17 November was another record day for Brazil’s Wilson Sons, its stock reaching a new record of BRL15.45 ($3.11), for a market cap of about $1.4bn.

While, incidentally, neighbour Argentina is going through an identity crisis, as proven by the results of the presidential elections*, ’Brazil + shipping’ is very much attractive, for two reasons.

(*In this respect: CH Robinson was fast to leave Argentina, in future exploiting forwarding agents ties in the country; the US-based 3PL and Denmark’s Maersk were both ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN