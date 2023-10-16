ITA Airways Cargo makes ebookings more efficient and flexible for customers through direct data connection to CargoWise

By LoadstarEditorial 16/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

ITA Airways today announced it has joined the WiseTech Global Carrier Connectivity Program that enables freight forwarders to efficiently plan, book, confirm and manage shipments with the carrier, in real-time from within the industry’s leading logistics execution platform CargoWise.

The direct data connection via an API with the ITA Airways Cargo management platform – CargoSpot – makes ITA Airways Cargo’s information seamlessly available to CargoWise customers, which include 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide.

More than just ebooking, this will enable freight forwarders to access ITA Airways Cargo’s schedules, dynamic rates, capacity, and allotment bookings as well as the ability to easily change digital bookings, without leaving CargoWise.

ITA Airways Cargo’s further expansion onto the industry’s main global digital platforms continues to increase the visibility of its network capacity and services, providing customers with accurate and reliable information in real time and with constant control over their shipments.

Jorre Cobelens, vice president – logistics data and connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “Ultimately, our Carrier Connectivity Program aims to make it easy for our freight forwarder customers to do business with airlines within CargoWise. Digital sales and booking channels are increasingly important for air freight carriers to meet their customers’ expectations for more efficient and flexible ways to book and manage shipments. The direct data integration with ITA Airways Cargo increases the carrier’s visibility to our customer base and enables seamless interaction between them and the world’s largest freight forwarders”.

Emiliana Limosani, chief commercial officer, ITA Airways: “ITA Airways’ growing presence on online cargo booking portals is a key pillar of our business development strategy. This connection to the CargoWise ecosystem further enables this strategy. The air cargo market is extremely dynamic, and we need to be able to respond quickly and accurately to drive customer experiences with ITA Airways. We want to be present with our offer where our customers are, and we encourage our customers to search ITA Airways Cargo offer online through the digital booking platforms we partner with”.