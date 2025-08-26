By Loadstar Advertorial 26/08/2025

Real-time transportation visibility is everywhere, yet results remain uneven. Supply Chain Visibility ROI 2025, an industry-first comparative study of current ocean visibility platforms in the RTTV market, finds that performance varies by lane and by continuity through transhipment. In the study’s key routes, measured accuracy ranged from 76 to 99%.

How to read the market

Buyers evaluate three things above all else. Total cost of ownership. Data quality that holds through handoffs. Operational fit that saves time for real teams.

Diverse cost structures. Think in TCO, not list price

Total cost of ownership includes licences, implementation, add-ons, API access, and growth. Multimode suites, such as project44 and FourKites, price for breadth and control tower features. Entry costs are typically higher and functionality is extensive, which suits organisations standardising across land, sea, and air.

Ocean-first tools use models that fit maritime patterns. TRADLINX prices by Bill of Lading (B/L), where one B/L often covers multiple containers, cutting the effective per-container rate on high-volume lanes. Shipsgo offers pay-as-you-go per Master B/L. Visiwise provides lower entry subscriptions, with fuller API access usually tied to higher tiers. GoComet appeals to low-volume users with minimal entry cost but overage terms may include surcharges. Buyers should review overage and add-on terms as volumes fluctuate.

Data accuracy. Continuity matters

Accuracy is tested by how well platforms maintain event continuity across cutoffs, departures, transhipments, and availability. In the study, results were strongest on direct services and more dispersed on complex multi-leg routings.

Multimode suites provide broad network coverage. Ocean-first tools focus depth on maritime milestones. TRADLINX measured about 99.5% in the study’s sample by combining planned schedules, AIS and GPS vessel data, and verified port and terminal sources. Shipsgo reliably surfaced major milestones with less granular detail. Visiwise highlighted customs-relevant timestamps that support detention and demurrage management. GoComet’s results were lower on complex multi-leg routes in this comparison. The pattern is clear. Continuity through transhipment is the differentiator to watch.

Operational efficiency. Time to value beats feature lists

Platforms create ROI only when teams adopt them. Buyers report that suites can require more onboarding and internal resources, which pay off for multimode control. Lighter tools prioritise fast setup, collaboration, and clear reporting.

TRADLINX reduces repetitive work through delayed-shipment filters and automated reports. Its mobile experience is the main area to improve. Visiwise supports team invites and task assignment for quick collaboration. GoComet and Shipsgo provide straightforward UIs that help smaller teams start quickly. With any vendor, confirm support model, response times, and which services are tied to higher tiers.

What good looks like in a pilot

Event match at cut-off, actual departure, transhipment departure, and container availability. Publish your tolerance in minutes.

Continuity through handoffs. Count dropouts and late joins.

False alerts per 100 containers. Define “false” upfront.

Time to first useful alert. Time to automated weekly reporting.

TCO scenario. licence, implementation effort, add-ons, API tiers, and overage terms.

Bottom line

If you need multimode control and can manage greater complexity, suites such as project44 and FourKites are proven options. If your operations are ocean-weighted and you want high-accuracy data within a predictable budget, TRADLINX, with B/L-based pricing and high measured accuracy in this comparison, is among the more cost-efficient choices to test.

Decide on evidence that reflects your lanes.