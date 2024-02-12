Success for Europa's Shanghai team, despite ‘weak’ global exports

By LoadstarEditorial 12/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Specialist global air and sea freight operator Europa Air & Sea is celebrating its second anniversary in Shanghai with continued growth within the local market despite challenging economic conditions.

According to CNN, Chinese exports fell by 4.6 per cent at the end of 2023, as a result of the weak global economy. Europa Shanghai, which was established early in 2022, has navigated this by continually growing its local customer base with investment in both sales and its customer facing platform (Leo Web) to aid communication and consignment visibility. As the team celebrates its second anniversary in the province, it has grown its sales team by 15 per cent, and has assisted in further growing both the UK and Middle Eastern trade lanes.

Hugo Feng, General Manager for Europa Air & Sea in Shanghai, commented: “For some time, Shanghai has been recognised globally for its highly skilled workforce and appetite for innovation. As a result, this dedicated group of local experts have successfully grown the business during a period of economic uncertainty. This is particularly true for trade lines to the Middle East which, according to Asia House Research, continue to out-perform those in the USA and Europe.

“Our team has demonstrated great skill in supporting the supply chain needs of China’s fast-evolving market. It has gained a larger local market share across the two years, booking more monthly consignment shipments. I’m pleased to see us continue to set the pace in performance, thanks to our enthusiastic approach to customer care and innovative service offerings.”

Europa Air & Sea is part of the Europa Worldwide Group and is taking a lead in the market with its IT platform, Leo Web, which gives customers full visibility and efficiency over their supply chains.

Since launching as a separate division in 2015, Europa Air & Sea has gone from strength to strength. Having established its international presence with its Hong Kong branch in 2012, continued investment in the division has led to the company’s further expansion into China, with its Shenzhen site, as well as office locations in Dubai (UAE) and Delhi (India)

Europa’s adaptive response to global challenges, which most recently resulted in the creation of a weekly air freight consolidated service direct to Dubai, has allowed the team to offer “an easy logistics experience – allowing customers to better plan and optimise their supply chains,” says Hugo.

Angus Hind, Director of Air & Sea at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “As we have seen with the global economy, China hasn’t been untouched with the slow down with exports. However, as Shanghai is home to the world’s largest seaport for container volume and traffic, there is certainly a growing need for local support for businesses in the area.

“As Europa Air & Sea continues its global expansion, it’s great to know we have the knowledge and expertise of such a dynamic, dedicated and highly experienced team in Shanghai. We’re delighted to be celebrating another successful year and look forward to seeing what’s to come for 2024.”

Europa Worldwide Group is an ambitious independent logistics operator with three divisions, Europa Road, Europa Air & Sea, and Europa Warehouse, and has been featured in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 for three years. Europa has invested £5 million in its innovative market-leading product, Europa Flow, providing a frictionless flow of goods between the EU and the UK post Brexit. The group employs over 1,400 people with 29 international sites in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, China, India and the UAE.