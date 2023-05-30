Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Statement on AI risk

© Edwardgerges risk
© Edwardgerges
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

(This is taken from a post headed “OpenAI CEO, others write letter that AI risk is on par with pandemic, nuclear war”; the direct link to “Statement on AI risk” is here.)

A group of tech executives and others associated with artificial intelligence penned a letter on Tuesday stating the risks linked to the technology are on par with pandemics and nuclear war.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence Seeking Alpha Knight-Swift

    Most Read

    Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered

    CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come

    Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2

    Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black

    Box lines look to slash their bloated equipment pools

    US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud

    Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards

    Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance

    Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths

    A joint DHL + Mærsk effort – what investors want

    Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought

    Will US seize C17 commercial opportunity as Antonov grasps monopoly?

    Sinotrans – the post-CMA CGM + Bolloré boost is gone

    OOCL fires back at Bed Bath & Beyond over FMC claim

    Russian logistics companies enjoy high demand on new routes