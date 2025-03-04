One premonitory crash after another
The most emotional came y’day
Ohhhhh, well.
If you recall Premium’s ’Licking wounds’ from 13 January, there is one striking similarity drawing from yesterday’s stock market action and how (badly) it affected transport and logistics (T&L).
Make no mistake
What we witnessed is also consistent with the landscape, as discussed here a week ago: ’One premonitory crash after another’.
Up and down
Yesterday’s headline story* at the end of a choppy session is a reminder of a risk-off environment…
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
