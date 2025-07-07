Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Decades of optimising supply chains purely for cost benefits looks set to hit shippers with ...
The South Korean government has asked the US Trade Representative not to impose its port call fees on vessels carrying its vehicle exports to the US.
From 14 October, non US-built car-carriers face fees of $150 per ceu at US ports, a ...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Forwarders eye growth via M&A as deal activity builds
Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy
Global contract logistics market hits record high as Asia Pacific drives growth
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
EXCLUSIVE: Top DHL Global Forwarding executive in the US jumps ship
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
US truckers: beware of cargo theft during July 4 celebrations
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
