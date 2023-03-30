By Alessandro Pasetti 30/03/2023

The Deutsche Bank hangover at least momentarily forgotten, today was a great day for Danish forwarder DSV after a couple of good trading sessions on the stock market.

Its shares hit a one-year high of Dkr1,365 in early trade, well above the Dkr1,271 average price at which it’s shrinking its share count.

Good vibes.

For the record, the firm also confirmed today that it expects to announce Q1 23 results on 27 April, with a conference call to be held at 11am CEST ...

