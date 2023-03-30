Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Snapshot: One-year record DSV is here! However...

Arec
ID 123593918 © Kts | Dreamstime.com
By

The Deutsche Bank hangover at least momentarily forgotten, today was a great day for Danish forwarder DSV after a couple of good trading sessions on the stock market.

Its shares hit a one-year high of Dkr1,365 in early trade, well above the Dkr1,271 average price at which it’s shrinking its share count.

Good vibes.

For the record, the firm also confirmed today that it expects to announce Q1 23 results on 27 April, with a conference call to be held at 11am CEST ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Snapshot Ceva Logistics CMA CGM courting judgment Cuba Viking Ironclad Age

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms

    Shippers and liners oppose plan to prevent US ocean carrier VSAs

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Transforming the role of ports through decarbonisation

    One-day strike hits German transport network

    Greener maritime power will be cheaper than fossil fuel by 2025