Transaction in DSV shares made by members of the executive board
To read the full statement, please click here. The soundtrack? CEO Jens Andersen and COO Jens Lund ...
It’s quite unusual for a company whose stock suffers greatly on the day its results are out, like DSV on Tuesday 25 July, to be absolutely hammered again only three days later. Like DSV has been today, 28 July.
Without knowing exactly why weakness suddenly emerged with a bit of a time lag on the numbers, its stock traded as low as Dkr1,300 at the beginning of today’s session, currently looking to stop the bleeding at Dkr1,330, down -5.6%.
Against its intraday ...
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity
