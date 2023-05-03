DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'
Cost-consciousness, since the global economy began heading south, seems to have mitigated what could have ...
During the jubilation of a third consecutive year of record results, Lufthansa Cargo warned that the party was over: and its Q1 performance did nothing to suggest otherwise.
Earnings for the three-month period collapsed, from €495m ($546m) just a year ago to €151m today, as demand for capacity shrivelled amid the continuing return of passenger services and the associated spike in belly space.
In its earnings report, the German flag-carrier sought to mitigate any surprise, noting “in the first quarter… cargo business declined by comparison with the previous year as expected”.
It said: “The industry-wide increase in belly capacity in passenger aircraft as a result of the recovery, together with decline in the level of demand on account of the general economic slowdown, resulted in an industry-wide normalisation of global freight rates.”
That capacity increase was 10% year on year, bringing it back to 85% of pre-pandemic levels – amounting to a 5% climb compared with just three months ago.
As a result, cargo load factor was 9.4 percentage points off where it was in 2022, at 58.7%, and, with sales having dropped 5%, traffic revenue for the period plummeted 32%, to €902m, contrasting starkly with the more than €1.3bn it pulled in just 12 months ago.
A month ago, at the presentation of 2022’s record-breaking performance, now-former CEO Dorothea von Boxberg warned of “shadows on the horizon”.
“Demand has shrunk while capacity has grown,” she said, noting some of the boom times had been the result of shippers being lured to airfreight by poor seafreight service – but that this had since “gone back to where it was”.
Not everyone will be weeping over the weakening of Lufthansa’s cargo revenue, forwarders and shippers having been vocal in their discontent of pandemic-era pricing.
But, as Ms von Boxberg (who now heads Brussels Airlines) noted, capacity “is still less than 2019”, and there is the added reality that freighter capacity was stripped right back following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the associated exit of AirBridgeCargo from the market.
'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse
Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m
Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'
Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant
Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong
Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO
Cargolux posts $1.6bn record profit but warns of declining market
Evergreen eyes Europe trades with newbuilding splurge
CH Robinson's unfinished opera
Turkish Cargo and DHL Global Forwarding sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Comment on this article