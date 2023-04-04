SCD: Kroger has reportedly slowed Ocado robotic tech rollout

By LoadstarEditorial 04/04/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Dive Brief:

– Kroger has decelerated development of the robotic customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) it is building with Ocado, but remains intent on expanding the network, according to a Tuesday report by Reuters.

– The supermarket chain continues to be optimistic about its partnership with the U.K.-based grocery automation company, but wants to be sure the CFCs perform “as well as they can before they roll out loads,” Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said, per the news report.

– The development follows recent comments by ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN