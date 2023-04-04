SCD: Kroger has reportedly slowed Ocado robotic tech rollout

SCD: Gap Inc lightens inventory load after a year of painful discounting
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports: Dive Brief: – Gap ended 2022 with inventory down 21% YoY to $2.4 billion, which executives ...
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
Dive Brief:
– Kroger has decelerated development of the robotic customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) it is building with Ocado, but remains intent on expanding the network, according to a Tuesday report by Reuters.
– The supermarket chain continues to be optimistic about its partnership with the U.K.-based grocery automation company, but wants to be sure the CFCs perform “as well as they can before they roll out loads,” Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said, per the news report.
– The development follows recent comments by ...
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action
Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban
AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles
It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year
Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails
Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO
United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability
Comment on this article