Scan Global Logistics opens a new office in Marseille, France

2024 a 'year of consolidation' among SME forwarders, as M&A kicks off
The forwarding market is predicted to see a wave of consolidation among smaller independent forwarders ...
PRESS RELEASE
Scan Global Logistics continues to expand its presence in Europe by opening a new office in Marseille, marking its fourth establishment in France since its initial opening in Lille in 2021. This new office provides direct access to France’s second-largest commercial port area, and trade routes to Asia, particularly China and the USA, will be of primary importance initially. However, the port’s direct connectivity to Africa and the Middle East presents significant business prospects in these regions.
The expansion aligns with the global freight forwarder’s rapid growth strategy, which includes a network of more than 160 offices across 50 countries worldwide and a presence in most of the world’s most robust economies, following the recent opening in South Korea.
Successful French market with further growth potentialExpanding SGL’s service offerings in South France introduces solid expertise to the company’s strong network. Furthermore, it enhances the commercial and operational closeness to the company’s customers in the Mediterranean region, especially within ocean shipments and airfreight from Marseille and Nice airports.
Managing Director in SGL France, Olivier Sainterent, explains:‘We are eager to serve our customers best and utilise our local connections and market integrity. We provide a complete range of transport solutions that cater to all needs, simplifying operations for our customers while nurturing our global approach and perspective. With access to the Marseille port systems, we can also manage customs declarations and controls, ensuring a smoother process for our customers.’
Meeting the varied needs of the customersInitially, the office is staffed with three experienced people specialising in freight forwarding, ocean procurement, and air operations. However, the ambition is to expand the team further.
‘Initially, we are concentrating on strengthening our market positioning in the region. It is imperative for us to establish a seamless collaboration with major industrial enterprises while retaining our agility and flexibility, says Olivier Sainterent, and is supported by Lars Syberg, Regional CEO in SGL:
‘This is essential when we uncomplicate our customers’ world while ensuring that our tailor-made solutions are readily available when required. We must always be capable of meeting our customers’ diverse needs,’ finishes Lars Syberg, while highlighting SGL’s dedication to upholding a local physical presence near major ports and airports to remain closely connected to the customers.
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article