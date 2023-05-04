SA: XPO Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10...

By LoadstarEditorial 04/05/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– XPO (NYSE:XPO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10.

– Revenue of $1.9B (+0.7% Y/Y) beats by $30M.

The full post is here.

Stock unchanged in pre-market.

Here are Q1 23 highlights sourced from the company’s statement released today:

“For the first quarter 2023, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $17 million, compared with $32 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income was $58 million for the first quarter, compared with $63 million for the same period in ...

