SA: XPO Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10...

'Bates-fuelled' XPO rally – now it gets serious
Top of the podium this week
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
– XPO (NYSE:XPO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.10.
– Revenue of $1.9B (+0.7% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
The full post is here.
Stock unchanged in pre-market.
Here are Q1 23 highlights sourced from the company’s statement released today:
“For the first quarter 2023, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $17 million, compared with $32 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income was $58 million for the first quarter, compared with $63 million for the same period in ...
