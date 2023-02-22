Subscribe to Premium
SA: FedEx pilots move a step closer to striking

FedEx Express Photo 64496636 Fedex © Richair Dreamstime.com
© Richair Dreamstime.com.
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday after pilot leaders disclosed that they unanimously passed a resolution authorizing FedEx Air Line Pilots Association Chair Captain Chris Norman to call for a strike authorization vote when the appropriate time is determined. The step was noted to have been endorsed by ALPA President Captain Jason Ambrosi.

