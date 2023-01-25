SA: Canadian Pacific drops amid DOJ call for railroad regulator to block Kansas City deal

By LoadstarEditorial 25/01/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) dropped 3.2% as the U.S. Dept. of Justice reiterated that the U.S. railroad regulator should block the Canadian Pacific (CP) merger with Kansas City Southern. CP was also likely weaker following guidance from rival Canadian National (CNI). CNI fell 4.6%.

“During the Board’s September 28, 2022 hearing on the above-captioned transaction, the applicants argued that the Board should infer that the Antitrust Division does not believe the transaction has the potential to cause harm,” the DOJ wrote in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN