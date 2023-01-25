Subscribe to Premium
SA: Canadian Pacific drops amid DOJ call for railroad regulator to block Kansas City deal

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) dropped 3.2% as the U.S. Dept. of Justice reiterated that the U.S. railroad regulator should block the Canadian Pacific (CP) merger with Kansas City Southern. CP was also likely weaker following guidance from rival Canadian National (CNI). CNI fell 4.6%.

    Topics

    Canadian Pacific DoJ Kansas City Southern Seeking Alpha Next recession

