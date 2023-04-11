Subscribe to Premium
SA: Alibaba unveils new ChatGPT-like service to be integrated across all its products

© Letuve | Dreamstime.com - Alibaba Group e-commerce China
SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Joining the flurry of tech companies jumping on the chatbot hype, the Chinese tech giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) revealed that Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing unit of Chinese tech giant will be rolling out its own ChatGPT-style product Tongyi Qianwent, at Tuesday’s summit.

The move is in line with its announcement made earlier this month.

Tongyi Qianwen will have Chinese and English language capabilities, the tech giant said at the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit. However, it did not reveal a timeline…

