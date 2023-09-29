Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR EXCLUSIVE: Carlyle in exclusive talks for $7 bln-plus Medtronic units deal

ID 5328998 © Nikolai Sorokin | Dreamstime.com
REUTERS reports:

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in two medical device businesses of Medtronic Plc at a valuation of more than $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Were an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks, it would mark the culmination of Medtronic’s 12-month review of its patient monitoring and respiratory interventions businesses, that it also considered spinning off. Medtronic is seeking to streamline its portfolio and focus on its higher-growth assets, such as its heart and diabetes devices…

