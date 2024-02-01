RTR: Ancora-led group takes $1bn stake in Norfolk Southern

RTR EXCLUSIVE: China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea, sources say
REUTERS reports: Chinese officials have asked their Iranian counterparts to help rein in attacks on ships ...
REUTERS reports:
An Ancora Holdings-led investor group has taken a roughly $1 billion stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC.N), opens new tab and nominated a majority slate of directors to the railroad operator’s board in a bid to oust CEO Alan Shaw, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The director slate includes former Ohio Governor John Kasich and Sameh Fahmy, who was an executive at railroad operator Kansas City Southern, the report said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In the past few weeks, Norfolk Southern – among the top-five largest railroad operators in North America by revenue – has met with the group and the group’s director nominees have raised a number of issues including how the firm handled a train derailment last year and what they view as Shaw’s failure to hit operating targets, the report added…
The full post is here.
Seeking Alpha wrote today that Norfolk Southern “may see ‘material upside’ after a report that an activist investor group has built a $1 billion stake in the railroad operator and is pushing for the ouster of CEO Alan Shaw. Norfolk Southern rose 5.6%.”
It added that Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski, who has an equal weight rating on NSC, wrote today:
“Activism at Norfolk Southern could yield considerable earnings upside with a revamped, operations-focused culture; but finding the right leadership will be critical to unlocking long-term value for shareholders.”
Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress
What on earth is going on at Schiphol?
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport
Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling
Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall
Rates boom and alliance shake-up strengthen objections to HMM sale
Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023
Atlas Air appoints Joel Goldberg its SVP and chief information officer
Digitise now, it's key to airfreight's future, says Ram Menen
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article