Röhlig Logistics expands its global network with the opening of a subsidiary in Canada.

Bremen, 1 February 2024 – The owner-managed logistics company Röhlig Logistics has expanded its global network by opening a new subsidiary in Toronto, Canada, on 1 February 2024.
Hylton Gray, CEO Sea Freight, Air Freight, Contract Logistics & Sales and member ofthe Global Executive Board at Röhlig Logistics, says: “Canada is the world’s tenth largest economy, relying heavily on its abundant natural resources. Moreover, the nation boasts a thriving services sector, a well-established manufacturing industry, and a steadfast dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancements. As a result, many different industries are represented there, from aerospace, pharma and automotive to consumer goods.”
Canada has established a wide array of free trade agreements, with key trade lanes including the former Commonwealth countries, the European Union and the Asia Pacific region. However, the United States remains Canada’s largest trading partner. Given the strong ties between the two countries, Röhlig Canada will be affiliated with Röhlig USA under the responsibility of Rafael Ueltschi, CEO at Röhlig USA. “The opening of our Canadian subsidiary significantly strengthens our presence in North America. As Canada’s economic powerhouse, Toronto is an ideal starting point for our expansion into the country”, Ueltschi explains.
Röhlig has appointed Jan Dreyer as General Manager for Canada. Dreyer is a licensed freight forwarder with an MBA in Marketing and brings vast international leadership experience, most recently as Regional Vice President Central Canada at Kühne+Nagel. He says: “With operational excellence, highly skilled colleagues and a focus on innovation, we will take customer service and global client relationships to the next level. We are looking forward to growing with our customers – in Canada and beyond.”
