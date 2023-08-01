Q2 23: DHL Group delivers in 'weak environment', ups low end of guidance

M&A budget-constrained DHL Group 'calls' the (volume) bottom
How’s your crystal ball?
PRESS RELEASE
DHL Group stands firm in a weak market environment and raises lower end of its Group EBIT guidance
– Group revenue of EUR 20.1 billion in the second quarter; operating profit at EUR 1.7 billion; free cash flow at EUR 450 million
– Group EBIT guidance for 2023 raised to EUR 6.2 to 7.0 ...
