US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
US container ports with outstanding orders for Chinese-made ship-to-shore cranes are facing a cumulative additional ...
Snapshot mode on after Prologis (PLD) yesterday, 17 July, reported Q2 24 results – ahead of US market opening – that were very marginally better than expected, with the $114bn-market-cap behemoth from San Francisco playing it safe on slightly more bullish guidance too.
However, while in early trade the stock was among the best performers in our portfolio – despite only $0.01 beat to its core FFO gauge – its $122-129 intra-day range was pretty wide, the stock closing towards the ...
CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?
FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days
Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders
Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics
Airfreight rates ex-Asia 'surprisingly strong' through traditionally low period
Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads
Shortage of reefer boxes plays havoc with India's export schedules
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article