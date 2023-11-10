Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Producers need investment certainty as they make decisions on SAF

dreamstime_xxl_253950417
© Sulit Photos
By

Major US air cargo players have called upon the Department of the Treasury to recognise the ‘Argonne GREET’ model as a way to provide investment certainty and match production to the growing demand for SAF. 

Last week, an open letter to Janet Yellen, department secretary, urged Congress to formally recognise the Department of Energy Argonne GREET model, saying its “ability to attract investment and build out US SAF capacity will depend on how credit eligibility and valuation is determined”. 

The GREET (greenhouse gasses, regulated emissions and energy use in technologies) model simulates the energy use and emissions output of various vehicle and fuel combinations, and was sponsored by the US Office of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy. 

Currently, statutes recognise the carbon lifecycle assessment (LCA) model developed by ICAO as a method for determining SAF credit eligibility and valuation. 

But the letter, signed by more than 60 companies, including Boeing, American Airlines, Delta and Southwest, warns that “tying a US SAF credit to only one international model – in an inherently uncertain technical field – increases investment risk”. 

Recognition of the Argonne GREET model “would provide certainty for potential SAF producers as they make investment decisions, and will lead to the production of more SAF”, Southwest Airlines told The Loadstar. 

It added: “Many SAF projects are on hold or moving slowly, as potential SAF producers wait for guidance on the use of the GREET model. A favourable decision is one of several important policies that are vital if the energy and aviation industries are to achieve the SAF goals laid out in the Biden administration’s SAF Grand Challenge.” 

The letter said the default model for evaluating SAF “misses key aspects of de-carbonisation, including climate-smart and regenerative feedstock practices”, whereas Argonne GREET allows users to account for these production practices.  

It also pointed out that the Inflation Reduction Act could “unleash a new wave of US bio-innovation practices, but will not reach its full potential if those practices cannot be accounted for”. It concluded that accuracy, transparency and predictability were vital to securing private capital in a policy-driven marketplace. 

Globally, the aviation industry has called for more government involvement in the production of SAF. Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, said this week that “if aviation wants a future, it must be sustainable”.  

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Boeing Decarbonisation Delta ICAO Inflation Reduction Act President Biden SAF Southwest Airlines US Congress Carbon emissions US Postal Service US Postal Service (USPS) USPS

    Most Read

    Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    The Mærsk results implosion

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service

    2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?

    Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements

    East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start

    Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries

    ONE consolidates its port terminal network, east and west

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'

    No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'

    Flexport should park its Convoy tech until trucking's road gets smoother