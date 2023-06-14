Disruption at the US port of Los Angeles has not prevented it from predicting significant growth this year – even as President Biden steps in to help end the months-long stand-off between labour and management.



The president sent acting labour secretary Julie Su to talk to the ILWU and the PMA after pressure to help fix the situation. S he has close ties to both unions and management in California.



But port executive director Gene Seroka described the results of the current friction between dockworkers and their terminal operator employers as “minimal disruption”.



Despite container throughput last month continuing its double-digit slide from last year, the port’s management expects 5.1% growth in the coming fiscal year, which starts on 1 July.



In May, the port processed 779,140 teu, 19% less than that handled in May 2022. Loaded imports slipped 18%, to 409,150 teu, while loaded exports fell 19%, to 101,741 teu. May’s throughput brought the port’s tally for the first five months to 3,304,344 teu, down 27%, year on year.



But management stressed that volume in May was 60% higher than in February and up 13.2% from April’s 688,110 teu.



In recent months, cargo owners have begun to shift some imports they had diverted to eastern gateways back to the west coast, which offers shorter transits and lower rates from Asia.



“Even with improving volume, our terminals are a long way from working at full capacity,” said Mr Seroka, “but we’re starting to see more vessels headed across the Pacific to Los Angeles, an encouraging sign for the second half.”



However, cargo owners remain concerned about the continuing disruption, which Mr Sekora acknowledged had affected traffic flows at the port – but not, he claimed, in a significant way.