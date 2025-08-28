India set to extend DP World box terminal concession at Nhava Sheva
DP World’s efforts to extend its flagship container terminal concession at India’s Nhava Sheva port ...
Container lines seem to be driving significant supply chain efficiency gains from India’s rapid port infrastructure improvements, a catalyst for the country’s healthy economic indicators.
Reflecting that turnaround, Vizhinjam, a deepwater container transhipment hub in southern India, continues to set new industry ...
