Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Pledge helps BIFA’s members calculate freight carbon emissions

The ecological concept of greenhouse gas emissions
© Elnur
By

PRESS RELEASE

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BIFA Pledge Beacon Digital freight forwarders Flexport job losses

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall