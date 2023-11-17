Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains
Rates on block space agreements out of Asia are expected to fall next year, as ...
Primer: US importers located anywhere from the Midwest eastwards have three routing options for their inbound container shipments from Asia: shipping via the Panama Canal to east coast ports; shipping via the Suez Canal to east coast ports; or shipping into US west coast ports and using the intermodal landbridge into central US railheads such as Chicago’s Joliet.
The worm is turning – and quickly – on the Asia-North America trades. The west coast is back in vogue and volumes have ...
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom
'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul
DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Logistics at CMA CGM – a carrier affair that cheers up Mærsk
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article