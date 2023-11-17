By Gavin van Marle 17/11/2023

Primer: US importers located anywhere from the Midwest eastwards have three routing options for their inbound container shipments from Asia: shipping via the Panama Canal to east coast ports; shipping via the Suez Canal to east coast ports; or shipping into US west coast ports and using the intermodal landbridge into central US railheads such as Chicago’s Joliet.

The worm is turning – and quickly – on the Asia-North America trades. The west coast is back in vogue and volumes have ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN