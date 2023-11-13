Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

dreamstime_s_296809256
November 9, 2023: The Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border © Bumbleedee
By

The border between Ukraine and Poland has become heavily congested, with some 2,500 trucks waiting to cross. All three checkpoints are blocked owing to a strike by Polish truckers, reports New Voice of Ukraine. Ukraine and Poland, along with truckers, are due to meet today to find a solution. But the strike is due to continue until 3 January.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Poland Strike inaction Ukraine Cargolux Collective Bargaining Agreements Labour relations

    Most Read

    Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start

    2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?

    No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'

    Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'

    Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships

    GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?

    Harsh lesson to Mærsk – with love from DHL

    HHLA directors recommends MSC offer to shareholders

    Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price

    Hapag-Lloyd shows what a clean liner focus brings