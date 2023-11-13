Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

Angry Imperial Logistics drivers vote for strike action at Mini production plant
Production of the world-famous Mini car at its factory in Oxfordshire could be hit next ...
The border between Ukraine and Poland has become heavily congested, with some 2,500 trucks waiting to cross. All three checkpoints are blocked owing to a strike by Polish truckers, reports New Voice of Ukraine. Ukraine and Poland, along with truckers, are due to meet today to find a solution. But the strike is due to continue until 3 January.
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start
2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?
No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'
Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article