ONE orders two containerised units for wind-assist propulsion

By LoadstarEditorial 20/04/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore / Groningen, The Netherlands, April 19, 2023: Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) has decided to install two containerized wind assist units on one of their operated container feeder ships before the end of 2023. The 143m, 1036 TEU capacity ‘Kalamazoo’ is owned by Singapore-based Norse and the wind assist systems will be supplied by the Netherlands-based company, Econowind.

This is one of key initiatives of ONE’s operational cost optimization project cluster called “Sapphire + Project”, and it can also contribute to the decarbonization initiatives in ONE’s Green Strategy.

ONE will implement various collaboration and decarbonization initiatives through actions with lean and agile methodology.

Next generation VentoFoil The two containerized units will be equipped with the latest wing design from Econowind, the ‘VentoFoil’. These have smart suction systems in order to control the airflow around the wing-shaped element ensuring maximal trust per surface area. The 10,5 x 2,8 m VentoFoil units will be able to generate thrust to save up to 400kW of engine power.

Collaboration in studying wind assisted propulsion ONE, Norse and Econowind have studied wind assisted propulsion together and it is expected to contribute both to the reduction of fuel oil consumption, and it will also have a positive effect over a wide range of operations.

Takashi Kase, Senior Vice President of ONE states, “Reduction of GHG emissions is ONE’s top business priority. This first wind assist system utilization will be a great milestone to our goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Sebastian Roed, Director of Norse adds; “Norse is proud to be a partner with ONE and Econowind on this wind assisted propulsion project, targeting greener shipping in the years to come.”

Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind adds: “We are delighted to add ONE to our customer base as the first Asian partner, making a big step in making shipping more sustainable. The more installations we can retrofit, the more data we can attain and learn from. This provides us with solid proof of how wind assisted ship propulsion is reducing emissions per nautical mile and with vessels improving their EEXI / EEDI. This also serves as a justification for the investment; the costs of systems can be covered by the savings generated.”