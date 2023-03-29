Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

Utoc servicing One Humber
Credit Utoc Corp
By

Japanese carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) has become joint-owner of the world’s largest non-operating containership owner, Seaspan Corp, in a $10.9bn deal.

In an announcement of the completion of the acquisition of Seaspan parent Atlas Corp, by Poseidon Acquisition Corp, ONE and partners, ONE said it now owned 28.7% of the now private company.

Trading of the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange will be suspended with immediate effect. But Atlas preferred shares will remain outstanding and continue to trade.

According to Alphaliner, Seaspan has a fleet of 137 vessels, with a capacity of 1.25m teu, which it leases to liner operators on long-term charters. Were it not a non-operating owner (NOO), it would rank eighth in the carrier league table, behind new joint-owner ONE’s 1.5m teu.

Moreover, the consultant said, Seaspan had a “massive” 57 ships on order that would provide a further 690,000 teu.

Alphaliner noted: “Seaspan is typically not very active in the day-to-day charter market, but rather acts as a strategic tonnage provider that charters containerships to blue-chip carriers under long-term contracts.”

It added that most of the NOO’s vessels were ordered or acquired in conjunction with carriers, supported by signed charter party commitments.

ONE has 24 ships, with a capacity of 238,000 teu, on charter from Seaspan and, according to Alphaliner, “at least another 15 ships for 152,000 teu” fixed from the NOO’s newbuild pipeline.

But the largest portion of Seaspan’s orderbook is committed to Israeli carrier Zim, which has agreed charters for 15 7,800 teu ships and 10 15,000 teu vessels, all of which will be LNG-dual fuelled. Zim has taken these on 12-year time-charters, and they will be deployed on its Asia-US east coast service.

In addition to ONE and Zim, Seaspan’s ocean carrier portfolio includes MSC, Cosco, Yang Ming, CMA CGM, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The average age of its current fleet is 5.2 years and the average remaining lease period is 7.7 years for a charter hire backlog of $18.2bn through to 2042 from its current fleet and newbuild fixtures.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner Ocean Network Express Seaspan Corporation Zim Goto Shipping Hai An Transport and Stevedoring Linerlytica

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory

    Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Beijing and Moscow develop rail trade with new route and river bridge

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms

    Transport and logistics in Europe pushed to beef-up cybersecurity

    New EU law 'marks the beginning of the end of dirty fuels in shipping'

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Shippers and liners oppose plan to prevent US ocean carrier VSAs