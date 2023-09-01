CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
How would you like CHRW cooked?
Sourced from my demo-only portfolio, the worst performer yesterday, 31 August, alongside RXO (-3.88%) in a flattish US market…
… CH Robinson stock (CHRW) collided with the levels of three months ago, when it suffered a lot due to the appointment of new CEO Dave Bozeman, formally disclosed on 6 June.
Why so?
With a 52-week low only four bucks away, the Nasdaq-listed US firm was targeted by a sell-side bear, pointing to a bumpy road ahead. As a result, CHRW fell to ...
