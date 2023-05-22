US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll
According to the latest McCown Report US west coast ports saw a 22% decline in ...
… softer volumes, scrapping trends, super-slow steaming and a shift of trade patterns. Want more?
The many happy reunions in Munich are one week behind us and reflection from distance makes us all realise how much things are now moving.
While volumes on the key east-west tradelanes continue to normalise from pandemic highs and in fact are down a lot from those (CTS Q1 numbers down -6.7%), however the changes in geopolitics seem to also open a lot of new corridors, that ...
South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia
EXCLUSIVE: DB Schenker – 'This is what a sale is all about'
MSC’s megaship newbuilds will be soaked up by slow-steaming
LTL carriers step up cost saving as market stays stubbornly soft
MSC and CMA CGM way ahead in box fleet-building race
Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines
Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy
DSV + CH Robinson – thinking out loud
Shopify/Deliverr deal won't steer us away from our strategy, says Flexport chief
Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how
FedEx Express pilots vote overwhelmingly for strike over new contract
