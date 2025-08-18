Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Hapag's surprise; DHL tests Saudi appetite; Houthis innovate piracy! 

Surprise
ID 16854228 © Ilfede | Dreamstime.com
By

The Alaska summit came and went – no deal. Or: no deal yet, and the show continues.

In any case, talking remains better than not talking, so let’s hope things move closer to an end of the war in Ukraine. 

Earlier last week…

On the trade war front instead: the China-US trade got a 90-day extension, so at least there is some kind of certainty for business in the upcoming Christmas shipping season, albeit for the cargo moving via Vietnam ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar