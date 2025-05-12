By Ruben Huber 12/05/2025

The week starts with some genuine optimism.

For us in Europe, Germany, the world’s third-largest economy, finally has a new government. The challenges “are enormous“, DW writes, but at least we got there. Good for the trade.

More importantly for global freight flows: the US and China seem to have reached a deal in Switzerland and, even if that could be transitionary to mid-August, anything that follows is a lot better better than the previous status ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN