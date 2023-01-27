Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic

PSA Europa Terminal
By

Container freight rates from Asia are expected to come under renewed pressure in the usual soft-demand period following the Chinese New Year.

However, with spot rates on the transpacific and Asia-North Europe tradelanes having already plummeted below break-even levels, ocean carriers will not hesitate to blank sailings with little or no notice – over and above those already announced – if potential utilisation levels dip below a minimum.

The proactive blanking strategy achieved some success on the Asia-North Europe trade before the CNY holiday, with anecdotal reports to The Loadstar suggesting the vessels that did sail were reasonably full.

The clear message to shippers the lines will want them to note is that they succeeded in achieving equilibrium on the route pre-CNY, and that, however painful, they are prepared to slash capacity to keep load factors at an acceptable level.

Moreover, talk of ‘full ships’ to North Europe will assist the line negotiators in persuading reluctant shippers to sign new contracts and avoid the risk of their cargo being rolled when vessels are overbooked.

So far, the new Asia-Europe contract season has proved lethargic, with the lines simply extending ‘special’ low FAK rates to contract shippers on demand, but if space stays tight after CNY, then shippers, requiring a reliable supply chain  more than the lowest rates, could be persuaded to sign.

Meanwhile, Xeneta’s XSI Asia-North Europe component edged down 2% this week, to $1,786 per 40ft, comparedwith $14,524 in the same week of 2022.

For Mediterranean ports, Drewry’s WCI was flat, at $2,778 per 40ft, 78% lower than 12 months ago.

On the transpacific, the Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) spot rate from Asia to the US west coast bottomed out, at $1,326 per 40ft, compared with $15,485 a year ago. The FBX reading for east coast ports was also flat on the week, at $2,640 per 40ft, versus $16,986 the same week of last year.

Meanwhile, congestion has eased significantly at US east and Gulf coast ports, with the latest data from John McCown’s Blue Alpha consultancy recording an 18% year-on-year slump in import container throughput during December at New York & New Jersey terminals, to 321,452 teu.

On the transatlantic tradelane, the expected collapse of freight rates on the North Europe to US east coast leg, a consequence of carrier capacity upgrades and an influx of new services, is yet to be reflected in the spot indices. Indeed, both the XSI and the WCI North Europe to US east coast readings were unchanged this week, at $6,086 and $6,322 per 40ft, respectively.

And the robustness of the tradelane has prompted carriers to consider imposing rate increases. In fact, CMA CGM has announced a new PSS (peak season surcharge) from North Europe to the US, Canada and Mexico from tomorrow of $1,050 per 20ft, but strangely (possibly due to equipment availability) ‘only’ an extra $600 per 40ft.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM Drewry WCI Freightos Baltic Exchange (FBX) Xeneta XSI Federation of Indian Export Organisations Maersk Line Ocean Network Express

    Most Read

    Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker

    What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?

    Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case

    Maersk's extra insurance offer for boxes just 'another money-spinner'

    Bolloré warehouse fire raises new concerns over lithium battery safety

    Gloomy picture ahead at North Europe box ports as 'shopping frenzy' ends

    Buy out DSV, not DB Schenker

    2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC

    Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M

    Uptick for air freight? 'Wishful thinking – first half looking bleak'

    Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further

    Returns a costly and speeding juggernaut for Amazon and parcel carriers

    Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open

    CMA CGM box ships sent off course by mechanical problems

    BlackRock trims exposure to CH Robinson and Expeditors

    'Humongous' container logjams at Pakistan ports as forex crisis bites