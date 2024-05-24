Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Norfolk Southern reaches $310m settlement

A drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. NTSBGov/Handout
By

More than a year on from the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment and its associated chemical spill that forced residents from their homes and led to the deaths of thousands of animals, US rail operator Norfolk Southern has agreed to a $310m settlement with the government. $235m will be spent on cleaning up the contaminated air, soil, and water, while the US Department of Justice said the carrier will bear responsibility for the cost of long-term environmental monitoring and mental health services for residents, according to BBC. In total, Norfolk Southern expects the cost of the February 2023 derailment to exceed $1bn after it reached a $600m class-action settlement with the town’s residents in April.

    East Palestine Norfolk Southern Railway US Department of Justice (DOJ) Department of Transportation Norfolk Southern Ohio US

