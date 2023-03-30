By LoadstarEditorial 30/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Mar 30, 2023, 16:01 ET

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ? Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) today announced that it has commenced an SEC-registered underwritten public offering of up to $100.0 million of shares of its common stock, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Nikola expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15.0 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN