YF: Nikola at risk of delisting, closes at all-time low

YF: Amazon earnings – results beat expectations
YAHOO FINANCE reports: Amazon (AMZN) reported first quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations and sent ...
YAHOO FINANCE reports:
US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll
ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade
Forwarders warn shippers against rates that 'look too good to be true'
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
Panama Canal restrictions could halt US coastal shift
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
DB Schenker – sale, float, nothing
US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud
Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black
Comment on this article