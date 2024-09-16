News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

Dockers of the world: Unite and take over
Daggett dixit
BA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DSV: BUYBACKS STOPPEDDSV: GERMAN STATE APPROVAL DSV: SIZE AND MARGINSDSV: CONF CALL 'QUOTE OF THE DAY'DSV: CONF CALL CEO TIE-UP LOOKDSV: SCHENKER TAKEOVER CONF CALL ABOUT TO START
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including her insights from the EU CBEC ecommerce forum. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and how they’ve been impacted by the looming ILA strike, plus the announcement of the ‘Premier Alliance’.
Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane details how the air cargo capacity crunch is affecting stakeholders and what DSV’s winning bid for DB Schenker could mean for the German forwarder.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 10 minutes!
