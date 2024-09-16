Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

BA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DSV: BUYBACKS STOPPEDDSV: GERMAN STATE APPROVAL DSV: SIZE AND MARGINSDSV: CONF CALL 'QUOTE OF THE DAY'DSV: CONF CALL CEO TIE-UP LOOKDSV: SCHENKER TAKEOVER CONF CALL ABOUT TO START

BA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS DSV: BUYBACKS STOPPEDDSV: GERMAN STATE APPROVAL DSV: SIZE AND MARGINSDSV: CONF CALL 'QUOTE OF THE DAY'DSV: CONF CALL CEO TIE-UP LOOKDSV: SCHENKER TAKEOVER CONF CALL ABOUT TO START

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including her insights from the EU CBEC ecommerce forum. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.  

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and how they’ve been impacted by the looming ILA strike, plus the announcement of the ‘Premier Alliance’.  

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane details how the air cargo capacity crunch is affecting stakeholders and what DSV’s winning bid for DB Schenker could mean for the German forwarder.  

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 10 minutes! 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV ecommerce EU CBEC ecommerce forum ILA The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast Break-up CVC Capital Partners Deutsche Bahn M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead

    'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

    Forwarder benefit as air cargo booking platforms look to integrate AI