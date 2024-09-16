News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/09/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including her insights from the EU CBEC ecommerce forum. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and how they’ve been impacted by the looming ILA strike, plus the announcement of the ‘Premier Alliance’.

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane details how the air cargo capacity crunch is affecting stakeholders and what DSV’s winning bid for DB Schenker could mean for the German forwarder.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 10 minutes!