Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / New owner means start-up hope for air cargo carrier Sirius at last

dreamstime_s_175430897
© Yevhenii Strebkov |
By

South Korean cargo airline Sirius Airlines, a start-up hampered by financial difficulties, is applying for an air operator certificate again, after Aureum Private Equity replaced CEO Kwon Do-gyun as the largest shareholder.

Branded as Sirius Air Cargo, the Busan-based carrier has informed the Ministry of Land, ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Korea Sirius Air Cargo