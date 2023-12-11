Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM suitor Dongwon hits out at rival Harim's 'unfair' bid

HMM_Algeciras_Rotterdam
By

Dongwon Group, a bidder for South Korea’s flagship container carrier, HMM, has accused rival suitor Harim Group of making an unfair bid.

Sources in South Korea’s investment banking sector said that, on Friday, Dongwon wrote to HMM’s largest shareholders, Korea Development Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corp, complaining about Harims request that KDB and KOBC refrain from exchanging their convertible bonds for more shares in HMM.

Dongwon said: “It appears that the Harim Group-JKL Partners consortium has requested a three-year moratorium on the conversion of HMM’s perpetual bonds held by the sellers. This violates the bidding criteria of submitting an acquisition price based on the total number of potential issued shares of HMM (approximately 1bn) by adding the conversion of perpetual bonds into shares.

“If we had judged that this was possible, we would have been able to offer a higher acquisition price.”

KDB and KOBC, representing the state, are selling what amounts to a 40.65% stake, which could rise to 57.87%, if KRW1trn ($742m) of bonds are converted to stocks. The HMM sale price is estimated between $3.5bn and $7.4bn.

HMM came under state control in 2016, after creditors led by KDB swapped debt for shares in the company. KDB now believes it is time for HMM to be weaned off state support, after the company achieved record profits during the Covid-fuelled boom.

Both Dongwon and Harim are understood to have submitted bids of KRW6.4trn ($4.8bn), according to Alphaliner. KDB and KOBC hope to choose a preferred bidder by year-end.

Check out this podcast clip of Jan Tiedemann, head analyst, Alphaliner, on why container lines are hoovering up port capacity worldwide post-pandemic

Harim Group, a South Korean poultry processor that acquired the country’s largest dry bulk shipping company, Pan Ocean, in 2015, claims the request is part of usual negotiations. It said: “We don’t necessarily mean to implement the clause that Dongwon is taking issue with. If we’re selected as the preferred bidder, there’s room for us to assess various terms of the acquisition.”

Dongwon, South Korea’s largest fishing group, hopes to achieve synergies between HMM and its 3PL and container terminal operations. The group, which operates a terminal in Busan port, used its logistics unit, Dongwon LOEX, to bid for HMM, instead of fishing unit Dongwon Industries.

Harim expects to expand Pan Ocean’s container operations, which are now focused on intra-Asia routes, while combining Pan Ocean’s bulk carrier fleet with that of HMM.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Dongwon Harim Group HMM Korea M&A Ceva Logistics CMA CGM financial results Yang Ming

    Most Read

    Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'

    CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape

    Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

    Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike

    Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'

    Air charters for US automakers take off following strike at the 'big three'

    Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda

    SME forwarders must adapt to airfreight market dynamics or lose business

    MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?

    Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US