MW: Wayfair laying off 1,650 employees, weeks after CEO urged staff to work harder

By LoadstarEditorial 19/01/2024

MARKETWATCH reports:

Wayfair Inc. shares rose 15.6% in premarket trades Friday after the home-goods retailer announced a workforce reduction involving approximately 1,650 employees. The cuts represent approximately 13% of the company’s global workforce and approximately 19% of its corporate team as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the cuts come just weeks after the company’s CEO Niraj Shah sent a memo to staff asking them to work harder. The memo subsequently went viral.