MW: Deutsche Bank shares slump in latest sign of bank worries

MW: Lightspeed Commerce to cut 300 jobs
MARKETWATCH reports: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. said it would cut its workforce by 300 positions as part ...
MARKETWATCH reports:
Deutsche Bank shares slumped on Friday, putting the health of another globally systemic important bank in the spotlight heading into the weekend.
The German lender’s shares DBK, -13.24% fell 8% in Frankfurt trade, and the Euro Stoxx bank index SX7E, -6.19% fell 4%.
Deutsche Bank’s 5-year credit-default swaps widened on Thursday, in what Reuters reported was the largest one-day rise in its history.
WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared
West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%
Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'
CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
DSV buys in Arizona to boost services and cross-border LatAm trade
The parcel empires strike back as smaller players take stock
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Comment on this article