MW: Deutsche Bank shares slump in latest sign of bank worries

Deutsche Bank shares slump in latest sign of bank worries

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making


MARKETWATCH reports:

Deutsche Bank shares slumped on Friday, putting the health of another globally systemic important bank in the spotlight heading into the weekend.

The German lender’s shares DBK, -13.24% fell 8% in Frankfurt trade, and the Euro Stoxx bank index SX7E, -6.19% fell 4%.

Deutsche Bank’s 5-year credit-default swaps widened on Thursday, in what Reuters reported was the largest one-day rise in its history.

