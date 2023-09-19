MW: IPO market braces for first tech unicorns in nearly two years

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

MARKETWATCH reports:

The initial public offering market, fresh off its biggest transaction of the year, is expected to welcome five deals this week, including two venture capital-backed companies that will be the first tech unicorns in nearly two years.

Grocery-delivery platform Instacart and digital-marketing company Klaviyo are expected to price their IPOs early this week and both have a valuation of more than $1 billion, which is the threshold to be considered a unicorn.