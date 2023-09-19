MW: IPO market braces for first tech unicorns in nearly two years

MW: China property stocks slump as liquidity fears revive
The initial public offering market, fresh off its biggest transaction of the year, is expected to welcome five deals this week, including two venture capital-backed companies that will be the first tech unicorns in nearly two years.
Grocery-delivery platform Instacart and digital-marketing company Klaviyo are expected to price their IPOs early this week and both have a valuation of more than $1 billion, which is the threshold to be considered a unicorn.
Instacart is planning to raise up to $660 million by offering 22 million shares priced at $28 to $30 each at a valuation of $8.3 billion. The company raised the price range on Friday, after the successful debut of Arm Holdings PLC ARM, -5.22% a day earlier…
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker
