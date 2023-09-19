Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

MW: IPO market braces for first tech unicorns in nearly two years

Concept time is money.
By

MARKETWATCH reports:

The initial public offering market, fresh off its biggest transaction of the year, is expected to welcome five deals this week, including two venture capital-backed companies that will be the first tech unicorns in nearly two years.

Grocery-delivery platform Instacart and digital-marketing company Klaviyo are expected to price their IPOs early this week and both have a valuation of more than $1 billion, which is the threshold to be considered a unicorn.

Instacart is planning to raise up to $660 million by offering 22 million shares priced at $28 to $30 each at a valuation of $8.3 billion. The company raised the price range on Friday, after the successful debut of Arm Holdings PLC ARM, -5.22% a day earlier…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IPO MarketWatch Break-up Johnson & Johnson WSJ

    Most Read

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

    Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

    Maersk launches 'a new age' with the first green methanol ship

    The Loadstar explains: methanol-powered ships

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader