MW: China property stocks slump as liquidity fears revive

By LoadstarEditorial 24/07/2023

MARKETWATCH reports:

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index lost 6.4% on Monday to trade at an eight-month low amid renewed investor concerns over China’s beleaguered real estate sector.

The latest slide came despite news over the weekend that Dalian Wanda , the heavily-indebted conglomerate with significant real estate exposure, had managed to make a $400 million bond repayment that was due Sunday after raising $320 million through the partial sale of a subsidiary.

